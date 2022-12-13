Eastward gas flows resume via Yamal-Europe pipeline

Companies Gazprom PAO Follow















LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows resumed via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed on Tuesday.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 853,815 kWh/h between 0800 CET and 0900 CET from zero earlier in the morning.

Nominations, or requests, for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 43.7 million cubic metres (mcm), down from 45.2 mcm the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said it plans to ship 42.4 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Tuesday, a volume largely in line with recent days.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, remained at zero.

The pipeline was shut on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance but has not reopened, with Moscow blaming the situation on Western sanctions and technical issues.

