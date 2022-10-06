Eastward gas flows rise via Yamal-Europe pipeline, Ukraine transit steady















Oct 6 (Reuters) - Eastward gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany rose slightly on Thursday while Russian gas deliveries via Ukraine held steady, pipeline operator data showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 1,745,985 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) between 0800 CET and 0900 CET, up from about 1,230,000 kWh/h on Wednesday, according to data from pipeline operator Gascade.

Nominations for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 36.6 million cubic metres (mcm), little changed from the previous day's 36.7 mcm, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said it was supplying 43.4 mcm of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point on Thursday, up from 42.2 mcm on Wednesday.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, remained at zero.

The operators of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines said they were unable to inspect damage after major leaks detected last weekciting restrictions imposed by Danish and Swedish authorities.

