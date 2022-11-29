Eastward gas flows rise on Yamal-Europe pipeline















Nov 29 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows rose on Tuesday morning on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 6,565,710 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0600 CET and 0700 CET, up from 4,860,113 kWh/h in the previous hour.

Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar











