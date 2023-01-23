Eastward gas flows rise on Yamal-Europe pipeline















LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany edged up on Monday morning, as did Russian supplies to Europe via Ukraine, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border were 1,782,257 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0700 CET and 0800 CET (0600 GMT and 0700 GMT), up from 850,225 kWh/h at midnight.

Nominations, or requests, for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point rose to 19.4 million cubic metres (mcm) from 18.8 mcm the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said it would ship 24.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea to Germany from Russia, remained at zero.

The pipeline was shut on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance but has not reopened, with Moscow blaming the situation on Western sanctions and technical issues.

The pipeline has since been damaged by suspected sabotage.

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru and Marwa Rashad in London; editing by Christopher Cushing and Jason Neely











