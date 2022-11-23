Eastward gas flows rise on Yamal pipeline, flows via Ukraine steady















Nov 23 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows rose on Wednesday morning on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed while flows of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine remained steady.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point of the Yamal pipeline on the German border stood at 5,961,076 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0800 CET and 0900 CET, up from levels around 4,100,000 kWh/h early in the morning, Gascade data showed.

Nominations for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 41.7 million cubic metres (mcm), up slightly from 40.5 mcm the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said it will ship 42.1 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday, a similar level to recent days.

Gazprom has warned it could reduce gas flows via Ukraine, saying it believes some gas destined for Moldova are being kept by Ukraine.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea to Germany from Russia, remained at zero.

The pipeline has not reopened since shutting on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance.

Moscow has blamed the shutdown on Western sanctions and technical issues. The pipeline has since been damaged by suspected sabotage.

Reporting by Susanna Twidale in London and Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue and Louise Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.