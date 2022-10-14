Eastward gas flows stop on Yamal-Europe pipeline -operator data















Oct 14 (Reuters) - Eastward gas flows fell to zero on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany on Friday, data from operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border of the Yamal pipeline were at zero kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0600 CET and 0700 CET, from 642,319 kWh/h an hour earlier, the data showed.

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing











