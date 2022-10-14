Eastward gas flows stop on Yamal-Europe pipeline -operator data

A worker climbs a cylinder at a gas compressor station at the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, southwest of Minsk December 29, 2006. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Eastward gas flows fell to zero on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany on Friday, data from operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border of the Yamal pipeline were at zero kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0600 CET and 0700 CET, from 642,319 kWh/h an hour earlier, the data showed.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks