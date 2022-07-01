Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline fall

A worker climbs a cylinder at a gas compressor station at the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, southwest of Minsk December 29, 2006. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Eastward flows of Russian gas via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany fell on Friday morning in line with nominations or requests for gas, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 799,300 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) around 0600 GMT on Friday, down from about 2,732,330 kWh/h earlier in the morning.

Physical flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were steady at 29,291 kWh/h, operator company information showed.

Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) this month said that capacity through the pipeline would be cut to only 40% owing to the delayed return of equipment being serviced by Germany's Siemens Energy (SIEGn.DE) in Canada.

Nord Stream will undergo regular annual maintenance from July 11 to July 21, sparking concern over whether flows will restart when the maintenance ends. read more

Nominations for gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood around 37.3 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, little changed from the previous day, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 42.1 mcm on Friday compared with 42.2 mcm on Thursday. read more

(This story corrects to move para 2 to para 5 to clarify pipeline referred to is Nord Stream 1 not Yamal)

Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

