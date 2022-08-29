Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline fall more - operator data

A worker climbs a cylinder at a gas compressor station at the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, southwest of Minsk December 29, 2006. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany dropped further on Monday, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border slipped to 911,101 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) between 1700 and 1800 CET, from about 1,303,402 kWh/h before and from over 2,000,000 kWh/h earlier in the day.

Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by David Clarke

