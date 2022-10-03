Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline fall on Saturday- operator data















Oct 3 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany fell on Saturday morning, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border dropped to 562,930 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) between 0600 and 0700 CET, from 6,614,227 kWh/h an hour earlier on Oct. 1, data showed.

Flows stood at 674,063 kWh/h early on Monday between 0200 and 0300 CET.

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam











