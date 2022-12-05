Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline fall to zero

Companies Gazprom PAO Follow















LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany fell to zero on Monday morning, while Russian supplies to Europe via Ukraine inched up.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at zero between 0600 CET and 0700 CET, down from 1,305,783 kWh/h in the previous hour, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Nominations, or requests, for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 41.3 million cubic metres (mcm), up slightly from 41 mcm the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said it would ship 42.4 mcm of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea to Germany from Russia, remained at zero.

The pipeline was shut on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance but has not reopened, with Moscow blaming the situation on Western sanctions and technical issues.

Russia said it was unable to restart the pipeline but since then the pipeline has also been damaged by suspected sabotage.

