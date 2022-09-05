1 minute read
Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline resume on Sunday- operator data
Sept 5 (Reuters) - Eastbound natural gas flows resumed on Sunday via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.
Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border were at 502,696 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) between 1900-2000 CET after being at zero since 0600 CET, data showed.
Flows stood at 503,501 kWh/h on Monday between 0200-0300 CET.
Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue
