Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline rise

The gas compressor station, a part of Polish section of the Yamal pipeline that links Russia with western Europe which is owned by a joint venture of Gazprom and PGNiG but it is operated by Poland's state-owned gas transmission company Gaz-System, is seen in Gabinek near Wloclawek, Poland May 23, 2022.REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Gas flows eastbound through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany rose on Wednesday, data showed, while flows via Nord Stream 1 from Russia remained steady.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 4,758,182 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) on Wednesday morning, up from around 4,100,000 kWh/h at midnight, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Physical flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline stood at 14,445,082 kWh/h for 0800-0900 CET (0600-0700 GMT), unchanged from the previous day.

Russia has cut flows on the pipeline to only 20% of its capacity, citing maintenance work. read more

Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said it was shipping 42.2 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday.

An application to supply gas via the Sokhranovka entry point was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were about 36.4 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, compared with 36.5 mcm in the previous day, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Edmund Blair

