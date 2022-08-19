Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline rise

The gas compressor station, a part of Polish section of the Yamal pipeline that links Russia with western Europe which is owned by a joint venture of Gazprom and PGNiG but it is operated by Poland's state-owned gas transmission company Gaz-System, is seen in Gabinek near Wloclawek, Poland May 23, 2022.REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany rose on Friday morning while westbound Russian supply to Europe via two major routes held steady at low levels, operator data showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 6,244,492 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) between 0700 and 0800 CET, up from around 5,667,235 kWh/h seen earlier on Friday, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Physical flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany stood at 14,422,644 kWh/h for 0700-0800 CET (0500-0600 GMT), unchanged from the previous day.

Russia cut flows on the pipeline to only 20% of capacity on July 27, citing maintenance work. read more

Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said it would ship 42.1 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Friday, unchanged from Thursday.

Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were about 36.6 mcm per day, versus 36.4 mcm/day on Thursday, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.

Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru and Nora Buli in Oslo; editing by Himani Sarkar and Jason Neely

