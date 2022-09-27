Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline rise
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany jumped on Tuesday, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.
Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border rose to 2,942,672 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) between 0600 and 0700 CET, from about 786,455 kWh/h an hour earlier.
