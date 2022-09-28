Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline rise - Gascade















Sept 28 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany rose on Wednesday, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border rose to 4,766,100 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) between 0600 and 0700 CET, from 3,936,207 kWh/h an hour earlier.

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar











