Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline stop -Gascade data

July 5 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows stopped on Tuesday via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border dropped to zero after earlier flowing at 2,190,136 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h), the data showed.

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

