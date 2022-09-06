Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline stop - operator data

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A worker climbs a cylinder at a gas compressor station at the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, southwest of Minsk December 29, 2006. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows stopped on Tuesday via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border dropped to zero between 1600-1700 CET after earlier flowing at 550,083 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) between 1500-1600 CET, data showed.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Edmund Blair

