Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline stop - operator data
LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows stopped on Tuesday via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.
Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border dropped to zero between 1600-1700 CET after earlier flowing at 550,083 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) between 1500-1600 CET, data showed.
Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Edmund Blair
