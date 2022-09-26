Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline stop - operator data

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A worker turns a valve as another worker talks on a phone at a gas compressor station at the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, some 130 km (81 miles) southwest of Minsk December 29, 2006. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows stopped on Monday via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border fell to zero between 0600 CET and 0700 CET from 667,375 kWh/h an hour earlier, the data showed.

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing

