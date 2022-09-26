1 minute read
Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline stop - operator data
Sept 26 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows stopped on Monday via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.
Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border fell to zero between 0600 CET and 0700 CET from 667,375 kWh/h an hour earlier, the data showed.
Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing
