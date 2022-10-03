Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline stop - operator data

The gas compressor station, a part of Polish section of the Yamal pipeline that links Russia with western Europe which is owned by a joint venture of Gazprom and PGNiG but it is operated by Poland's state-owned gas transmission company Gaz-System, is seen in Gabinek near Wloclawek, Poland May 23, 2022.REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows stopped on Monday via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border fell to zero between 0600 CET and 0700 CET from 674,500 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) an hour earlier, the data showed.

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

