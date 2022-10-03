Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline stop - operator data















Oct 3 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows stopped on Monday via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border fell to zero between 0600 CET and 0700 CET from 674,500 kilowatt-hours per hour (kWh/h) an hour earlier, the data showed.

