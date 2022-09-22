Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe stop, flows via Ukraine stable

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A gas installation is pictured at a Gaz-System gas compressor station in Rembelszczyzna, outside Warsaw, Poland, April 27, 2022. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany stopped on Thursday, whereas Russian gas flows via Ukraine remained stable and the Nord Stream 1 pipeline remained shut.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border fell to zero between 0600 CET and 0700 CET from 735,506 kWh/h an hour earlier, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Nominations, or requests for gas, to Poland at Mallnow stood at 243,833 kWh/h on Thursday, almost unchanged from the previous day, but remained lower than the 1,057,141 kWh/h recorded at 0500 CET on Wednesday before it fell significantly.

Nominations for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 36.9 million cubic metres (mcm), unchanged from Wednesday, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said it would pipe 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Thursday, in line with recent days.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, remained at zero.

The pipeline was shut on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance, but has not reopened, with Moscow blaming supply disruptions on Western sanctions and technical issues.

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru and Marwa Rashad in London; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Mark Potter

