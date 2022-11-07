Eastward gas flows via Yamal pipeline and flows via Ukraine hold steady

Companies Gazprom PAO Follow















Nov 7 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany and gas flows from Russia to Europe via Ukraine were steady on Monday morning, operator data showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border of the Yamal pipeline were at 3,489,602 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0800 CET and 0900 CET, in line with the previous 24 hours, Gascade data showed.

Nominations for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 36.6 million cubic metres (mcm), unchanged from the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said it would ship 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday, similar to levels reported in recent days.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea to Germany from Russia, remained at zero.

The pipeline has not reopened since shutting on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance.

Moscow has blamed the shutdown on Western sanctions and technical issues. The pipeline has since been damaged by suspected sabotage.

Reporting by Susanna Twidale Editing by David Goodman











