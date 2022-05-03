Eastward gas flows on Yamal-Europe pipeline resume, Gascade data shows

May 3 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland resumed on Tuesday, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

Physical exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border were at 5,984,481 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) versus zero previously, the data showed. Physical gas flows via the pipeline stopped on Monday after a brief resumption.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.