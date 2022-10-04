Eastward gas flows on Yamal-Europe pipeline stop again -Gascade data















LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows fell to zero again on Tuesday on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany following a brief resumption in the early hours of the morning, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at zero between 0800 CET and 0900 CET, down from 712,511 kilowatt hours per hour (KWh/h between 0500 and 0600 CET.

Nominations for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 35.4 million cubic metres (mcm) versus 36.2 mcm the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said it was supplying 41.3 mcm of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point on Tuesday versus 41.8 mcm on Monday.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, remained at zero.

Sweden sent a diving vessel on Monday to the site of the Nord Stream pipelines which ruptured last week following blasts in the area to probe an incident that has added further tension to Europe's energy crisis. read more

Reporting by Nina Chestney in London and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely











