Eastward gas flows on Yamal-Europe pipeline, Ukraine transit volumes lift















Oct 5 (Reuters) - Eastward gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany rose slightly on Wednesday, while Russian gas deliveries via Ukraine also lifted marginally, pipeline operator data showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 1,231,477 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) between 0800 CET and 0900 CET, up from around 1,084,000 kWh/h seen late on Tuesday, according to data from pipeline operator Gascade.

Nominations for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 36.7 million cubic metres (mcm) versus 35.4 mcm the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system operator data showed.

Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said it was supplying 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point on Tuesday versus 41.3 mcm on Tuesday.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, remained at zero.

The operators of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines said they were unable to inspect damaged sections from major leaks detected last week, because of restrictions imposed by Danish and Swedish authorities.

Gazprom also said it is set to resume gas exports via Austria, mainly to Italy following suspension of flows over the weekend amid regulatory challenges.

Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo, Editing by Louise Heavens











