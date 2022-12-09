Eastward Yamal-Europe gas flows rise, flows via Ukraine stable

Companies Gazprom PAO Follow















Dec 9 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows rose slightly on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany, while flows of Russian gas through Ukraine into Slovakia were stable, pipeline operator data showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 907,680 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0700 CET and 0800 CET, up from levels above 780,000 kWh/h earlier in the morning.

Nominations, or requests, for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 45.5 million cubic metres (mcm), up from 42.4 mcm the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said it will ship 42.2 million cubic metres (mcm) of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Friday, a similar level to that reported in recent days.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, remained at zero.

The pipeline was shut on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance but has not reopened, with Moscow blaming the situation on Western sanctions and technical issues.

Russia said it was unable to restart the pipeline but since then the pipeline has also been damaged by suspected sabotage.

