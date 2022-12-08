Eastward Yamal-Europe and Ukraine gas flows dip

Companies Gazprom PAO Follow















Dec 8 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows fell slightly early on Thursday on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany, as did flows of Russian gas through Ukraine into Slovakia, pipeline operators data showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 788,468 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0700 CET and 0800 CET, down from 985,346 kWh/h at midnight.

Nominations, or requests, for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 40.2 million cubic metres (mcm), down from 42.2 mcm the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said that it will ship 42.4 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Thursday, a volume in line with recent days.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, remained at zero.

The pipeline was shut on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance but has not reopened, with Moscow blaming the situation on Western sanctions and technical issues.

Russia said it was unable to restart the pipeline but since then the pipeline has also been damaged by suspected sabotage.

