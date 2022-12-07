Eastward Yamal-Europe, Ukraine gas flows rise slightly

Companies Gazprom PAO Follow















Dec 7 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows rose slightly on Wednesday morning on the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany, as did flows of Russian gas through Ukraine into Slovakia, pipeline operator data showed.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 989,588 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0700 CET and 0800 CET, up from 828,880 kWh/h seen at the end of the previous gas day, data from operator Gascade showed.

Nominations, or requests, for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 42.3 million cubic metres (mcm), up from 40.8 mcm the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russian gas producer Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said it would ship 42.4 mcm of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday.

The pipeline was shut on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance but has not reopened. It has since been damaged by explosions in suspected sabotage.

