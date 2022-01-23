Eastward Yamal gas flows from Germany to Poland remain steady

A worker checks pipes at a gas compressor station on the Yamal-Europe pipeline near Nesvizh, some 130 km (81 miles) southwest of Minsk December 29, 2006.REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo

MOSCOW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Gas flows from Germany to Poland via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually sends Russian gas west into Europe, have been steady over the weekend, data from German network operator Gascade showed on Sunday.

The pipeline link between Poland and Germany has been operating in reverse mode since Dec. 21, putting upward pressure on European gas prices. read more

The pipeline usually accounts for about one-sixth of Russia's annual gas exports to Europe and Turkey. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The reverse flows seen on Sunday morning were slightly above 11.4 million kWh/h, data from the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border showed, and are expected to stay at this level until the early hours of Monday.

European benchmark gas prices hit a previous record of 155 euros per MWh on Oct. 6, only to climb to a peak of 184.95 euros per MWh on Dec. 21 when the Yamal system reversed flows. read more

Europe's gas storage levels are below the five-year average, as economics for buyers encourage withdrawals of gas from stocks rather than paying higher prices for Russian supply, analysts say. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.