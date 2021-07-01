Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
EBRD stops upstream oil and gas investments, aligns with Paris Agreement

The headquarter of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is seen in London, Britain, November 22, Britain 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will align its activities with the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change by end-2022 and stop investing in upstream oil and gas projects, the lender said on Thursday.

The lender's board of governors approved the decision during the EBRD's annual meeting.

"We will no longer invest in upstream oil and gas projects," said EBRD Managing Director Harry Boyd-Carpenter. "However we will continue to finance select projects in the midstream and downstream sectors but only where those projects are aligned with, and significantly contribute to, the goals of the Paris Agreement."

This follows a pledge last year to raise the share of green investments in its investment activities to more than 50% by 2025.

