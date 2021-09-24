EBRD urges Kazakhstan to act quickly on decarbonisation

President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso attends an interview with Reuters in Almaty, Kazakhstan September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

ALMATY, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan must press ahead with decarbonisation projects that involve natural gas as a transition fuel while lenders can still finance them, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development President Odile Renaud-Basso said on Friday.

The oil- and gas-rich Central Asian country said this month it aimed to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 but would also take some immediate steps to mitigate the impact of a planned European Union carbon tax.

Coal, the dirtiest fuel, accounts for 70% of Kazakhstan's electric power output and quickly phasing it out with renewable energy sources alone would be impossible.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has called for the construction of a nuclear power plant, but the country is also looking at replacing coal-powered plants with gas turbines in the meantime.

"It's very difficult to shift from coal to renewables quickly and you have this intermittence issue which will need to be addressed and at that point of time we believe gas will have a role to play in the transition, in particular, for example, for district heating projects," Renaud-Basso said in an interview during a visit to Kazakhstan.

The EBRD does finance gas projects, she said "but with very clear strategy condition about this pathway towards net zero" emissions. And even such funding may become unavailable soon because gas is still a fossil fuel.

"From the country's perspective, I believe there is a sort of a window of opportunity to get support, to finance gas projects," Renaud-Basso said.

"It is possible now but it may not be possible for decision-makers in a few years."

The bank has already financed half of Kazakhstan's growing renewable energy capacity and could also help support workers who will be hit by the transition, she said.

Renaud-Basso also said the EBRD has discussed with Kazakhstan's central bank the matter of continuing its currency swap operations which allow the international lender to offer loans denominated in the Kazakh tenge to local customers.

"Our objective is to raise a large share, or half, of our needs in the local market but also to pursue the swap agreements, so we'll have both elements," she said.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov, Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.