EBRD will not divest existing upstream oil and gas loans -executive

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) does not plan to sell off existing upstream oil and gas loans as part of plans to align its activities with the Paris Agreement on climate change, an executive said on Monday.

Last year the bank said it would stop investing in upstream oil and gas projects, namely exploration and production, by the end of 2022 but did not specify whether this applied to new or existing investments.

Harry Boyd-Carpenter, EBRD managing director, told an online briefing of journalists that the bank was not planning to divest existing upstream oil and gas loans.

It is preferable to keep such loans overseen by the bank to ensure more rigorous oversight rather than sell to other entities, he said.

Some stakeholders also want the EBRD to commit to no new midstream or downstream investments, which will be discussed as part of its updated strategy for next year.

However, Boyd-Carpenter said a decision on this by the board is likely to be difficult due to the current energy crisis in Europe and as countries seek to reduce dependency on Russian oil and gas.

"Some of the countries we operate in see gas as part of their energy security. Right now there is an energy crisis and would it be the right thing to do to walk away from them and prolong dependency on coal for longer?," Boyd-Carpenter said.

Midstream includes activities like transportation and storage, while downstream involves processes such as refining and the distribution of products.

"If we walked away from these sectors completely, when refineries want to reduce their emissions and ask for our advice, does that accelerate or delay decarbonisation?," he added.

Many of the 38 economies that the EBRD invests in, ranging from Estonia and Egypt to Morocco and Mongolia, are heavily dependent on fossil fuels.

