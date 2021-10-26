Skip to main content

Energy

ECB's De Cos says climate change could pose risks to banks exposed

1 minute read

MADRID, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The effects of the climate change could lead to a major source of risks for banks exposed to them if environmental risks were not properly mitigated, European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Tuesday.

"If climate change is not mitigated, the effect would be concentrated in certain geographical areas, mainly due to physical risks in the long run, leading to a major source of risk particularly for banks exposed to them," De Cos told a financial event in Madrid.

Growing public pressure for action on climate change has spurred promises by countries and companies worldwide to contribute to the effort, which will be reviewed and amended at Glasgow COP26 summit, which runs from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12.

De Cos also said policies aimed at promoting transition to a carbon-neutral economy, such as carbon taxes, would likely "affect volatility of headline inflation."

Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Emma Pinedo

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 9:00 AM UTC

Sinopec to boost gas supplies from domestic fields by 3% this winter

China's Sinopec Corp plans to increase natural gas supplies from its domestic fields to 13.24 billion cubic metres (bcm) this winter, up 3% from a year earlier, it said on Tuesday.

Energy
Oil drops ahead of stocks data, Iran talks
Energy
Bleak houses: Families struggle to foot France's soaring energy bills

Jacques Kadio has already cut his grocery bill, refuels his car less and turns the heating off when his children are at school, but still the spiralling cost of electricity is squeezing his household budget to the point of going broke.

Energy
Xi's not there? COP26 hopes dim on Chinese leader's likely absence