ECB's Rehn says Italy could face particularly tough time ahead

Governor of the Bank of Finland, Olli Rehn attends a Reuters Newsmaker event in London, Britain, May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

HELSINKI, July 15 (Reuters) - Italy could be particularly hard hit by a European energy crisis in the wake of political turmoil in the country, Finnish ECB policymaker Olli Rehn said in a panel discussion on Friday.

"The former president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Mario Draghi, has brought much-needed stability, perseverance and firmness to Italian decision-making," Rehn said a day after Italy's president rejected the resignation of Prime Minister Draghi. read more

"It may be that we will see a very difficult period in Italy," Rehn added.

He also said it was "clear" that the ECB's mandate is price stability "and we act accordingly and emphasise that each euro state has its own responsibility for its own economy and economic policy".

Rehn believes that the ECB is likely to raise interest rates by 25 basis points next week and by 50 basis points in September. read more

