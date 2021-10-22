Skip to main content

Energy

Ecuador to scrap monthly fuel price increases, establishes fixed price -Lasso

By
2 minute read

Ecuador's President-elect Guillermo Lasso reacts as he speaks to media in Quito, Ecuador April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez/File Photo

QUITO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Ecuador will scrap monthly price increases on fuels and will instead fix prices for gasoline extra and diesel, President Guillermo Lasso said on Friday.

Lasso's decision follows pressure by indigenous and other organizations, who had called a national protest for next week in rejection of fuel price rises and the government's economic and social policies.

"I have decided that from today monthly fuel price increases are suspended," Lasso said in a video broadcast.

As of now, the price of gasoline extra is set at $2.55 a gallon, Lasso said, while the price of diesel will be fixed at $1.90 a gallon.

Previously prices of gasoline extra - which sees the greatest consumption in Ecuador - and diesel were set monthly by a fluctuating system based on the price of oil and related products.

The model was adopted in May 2020 by ex-President Lenin Moreno, months after protests forced the government to backtrack on plans to scrap fuel subsidiaries as part of austerity plans.

The new fixed prices are slightly higher than those that were due to be set for this month.

"We have listened to you, the people, and also to political and social sectors to reach agreements which bring us to a stable environment, in which the economy can grow and build jobs," he said.

Lasso will also enforce fixed prices of basic supplies, he said, in a move to help Ecuadorians facing the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reporting by Alexandra Valencia Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Chris Reese and Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 8:20 PM UTC

Exxon to close two Houston-area office towers after staff departures

Exxon Mobil Corp plans to close two Houston-area office towers to consolidate staff in its main campus as it cuts costs following staff departures, the company said on Friday.

Energy
Big Oil to attend U.S. House climate disinformation hearing
Energy
EXCLUSIVE Citgo boards in last-ditch talks with Washington to keep creditors at bay
Energy
Asian, European motorists face record petrol prices as winter sets in
Energy
EXCLUSIVE Mexico postpones low sulfur diesel rule until 2025, ministry says