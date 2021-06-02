Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Ecuador to seek 'payment plan' for award to French oil company

Reuters
2 minute read

Ecuador will seek to negotiate a "payment plan" for a $374.3 million award it owes to French oil company Perenco, the country's solicitor general said on Wednesday, citing the South American country's recession and tight finances.

President Guillermo Lasso's newly-installed government on Tuesday pledged to honor the award, ratified last week by the World Bank's International Centre for Investment Disputes in a case rooted in a 2007 decree that boosted the Ecuadorean state's take in oil sales exceeding a certain level. read more

Solicitor General Inigo Salvador said the Andean nation had 60 days to make the payment and has already contacted Perenco to start negotiations. Ecuador, which in 2020 inked a $6.5 billion emergency deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), seeks to emerge from a 7.8% economic contraction in 2020.

"We trust that the French company will keep in mind the difficult situation the Ecuadorean state is going through with regard to its finances, which has been deeply aggravated by the pandemic," Salvador told reporters. "It would be terrible that during these moments ... that money would have to be dedicated to something else."

Perenco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Beyond the Perenco case, Ecuador is facing eight open investment arbitration proceedings in various jurisdictions, according to the solicitor general's office.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 10:04 PM UTCEngine No. 1 extends gains with a third seat on Exxon board

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) shareholders elected a third director nominated by hedge fund Engine No. 1 to the oil company's board, the company said on Wednesday, extending the firm's upset victory at one of America's most iconic corporations.

EnergyOil and gas stocks carry $126 bln cost for Norway's sovereign fund - research
EnergyOil hits over 1-year high on OPEC+ supply discipline, demand prospects
EnergyBill Gates' next generation nuclear reactor to be built in Wyoming
EnergyRebounding energy investment to fall short of net zero path - IEA