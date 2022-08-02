Ecuador's president orders removal of state-run oil company's manager

An infrastructure of Ecuador's state-run oil company Petroecuador is pictured outside of Nueva Loja, Ecuador May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso said he has ordered the board of the state-run oil company Petroecuador to remove its manager, Italo Cedeno, and appoint a replacement later on Tuesday.

Cedeno was appointed by Lasso in December 2021 with the task of raising the state oil company's production levels and seeking private investment for the development of new blocks.

"I have ordered Petroecuador's board of directors to dismiss the company's general manager and in the next few hours to appoint his replacement," Lasso wrote on his Twitter account on Monday night.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The president did not explain the reasons for his decision.

Petroecuador said in a statement on Sunday that Cedeno had filed a complaint with the public prosecutor's office to investigate an alleged link between several institutions, including Petroecuador, in influence peddling and financial bribes for the appointment of positions.

Cedeno had been promoting a campaign to restore the state-owned company's production levels, which had been drastically affected by a two-week indigenous protest against the government's economic policies.

He was also promoting bidding processes to reactivate oil wells, the extraction of associated gas which is burned in flares in the country's Amazon region and the development of a natural gas field in the Gulf of Guayaquil.

Petroecuador's production is around 385,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Steven Grattan; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.