EDF announces 2.5 bln euro rights issue to fix cashflow crunch

The logo of EDF (Electricite de France) is seen on the French state-controlled utility EDF's headquarters in Paris, France, February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - French power company EDF said on Friday it was planning a rights issue as soon as possible to raise around 2.5 billion euros ($2.84 billion) to offset the impact of a government order that it sell power at below market prices.

Reporting its financial results, the company also said an unexpectedly steep reduction in its nuclear power output will reduce its EBITDA core profit in 2022 by 11 billion euros.

But it said EBITDA this year will be boosted to the tune of 6 billion euros by higher energy prices.

($1 = 0.8798 euros)

Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Christian Lowe

