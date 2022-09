EDF CEO: repair works on French nuclear reactors corrosion issues well on track

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A flag with the company logo of Electricite de France (EDF) and a French flag fly next to the EDF power plant in Bouchain, near Valenciennes, France, September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Repair works on corrosion problems at some of state-controlled utility EDF's (EDF.PA) nuclear reactors are well on track, EDF's outgoing CEO Jean-Bernard Levy told a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday.

He added those works had been completed at the Tricastin 3 reactor.

Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten

