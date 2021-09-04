EDF CEO says in-depth reform still key to group's future

French state-controlled utility EDF Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy attends a news conference to release the Folz report about EDF's long-delayed Flamanville nuclear plant, at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - An in-depth reform of French power group EDF < EDF.PA> remains key to the future of the state-backed utility, whose overhaul has been delayed by the French government, CEO Jean-Bernard Levy said on Sunday.

EDF must accelerate its development in the nuclear sector and in renewable energy in response to climate change and demand from its customers for carbon-free energy, Levy also told French weekly Le Journal Du Dimanche.

The reform of EDF, involving a broad restructuring of the group and the mechanism through which it sells nuclear power, was supposed to help debt-laden EDF flourish as it competes with rivals investing in clean energy.

While EDF's short-term future is secured thanks to strong first half results and higher electricity prices during the second half,"in medium and long term an in-depth reform remains vital, otherwise EDF cannot remain a top league player," Levy said.

Despite backing from President Emmanuel Macron, who came to power in 2017 and tasked EDF bosses with designing the outline for a new group structure, the overhaul has been caught in wrangling with the European Commission and has come under fire from unions.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Editing by Alistair Bell

