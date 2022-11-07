EDF discovers radioactive leak at EDF Civaux 1 reactor, says no safety risk

Companies Electricite de France SA Follow















PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - EDF discovered a radioactive leak last Wednesday in the primary cooling circuit of French EDF's Civaux nuclear plant, the company said in a statement, adding there was no safety risk and no radioactivity was measured outside the plant.

The leak could delay the reactor's planned Jan. 8 restart, an industrial source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Monday.

Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by GV De Clercq; Editing by Jan Harvey











