Skip to main content

Energy

EDF discussing with GE on possible nuclear activities deal

1 minute read

The company logo of Electricite de France (EDF) is seen on the facade of EDF's headquarters in Paris, France, July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - French power group EDF (EDF.PA) said on Wednesday it was engaged in exploratory discussions with U.S. giant Generel Electric (GE.N) regarding a potential transaction related to the nuclear activities of GE Steam Power.

"There is no certainty regarding the outcome of this work and of these exploratory discussions", EDF said in a statement sent to Reuters.

Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 8:54 AM UTC

China's overseas coal power retreat could wipe out $50 bln of investment

China's pledge to stop building coal-fired power plants overseas could cull $50 billion of investment as it slashes future carbon emissions, analysts said, although Beijing's own domestic coal programme is still propping up the dirty fossil fuel.

Energy
EU energy ministers meet to discuss power price surge
Energy
U.S. solar companies warn that proposed tariffs would devastate new projects
Energy
Britain tells its food industry to prepare for CO2 price shock
Energy
TotalEnergies CEO Pouyanné subject of preliminary conflict of interest probe