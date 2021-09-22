Energy
EDF discussing with GE on possible nuclear activities deal
PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - French power group EDF (EDF.PA) said on Wednesday it was engaged in exploratory discussions with U.S. giant Generel Electric (GE.N) regarding a potential transaction related to the nuclear activities of GE Steam Power.
"There is no certainty regarding the outcome of this work and of these exploratory discussions", EDF said in a statement sent to Reuters.
