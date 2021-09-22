EDF discussing with GE on possible nuclear activities deal

The company logo of Electricite de France (EDF) is seen on the facade of EDF's headquarters in Paris, France, July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - French power group EDF (EDF.PA) said on Wednesday it was engaged in exploratory discussions with U.S. giant Generel Electric (GE.N) regarding a potential transaction related to the nuclear activities of GE Steam Power.

"There is no certainty regarding the outcome of this work and of these exploratory discussions", EDF said in a statement sent to Reuters.

Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

