EDF Energy restarts Britain's Sizewell B nuclear plant after outage

The company logo of Electricite de France (EDF) is seen on the facade of EDF's headquarters in Paris, France, July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Utility EDF Energy, a subsidiary of France's EDF (EDF.PA), has reconnected its Sizewell B nuclear power plant with the electricity grid after a maintenance outage, it said on Monday.

Turbine 2 of the pressurised water reactor synchronised to the grid on Sunday, with Turbine 1 due to follow later today, a company spokesperson told Reuters in an e-mail.

Sizewell B, with total capacity of 1.2 gigawatts (GW), was brought offline for planned maintenance and refuelling on April 16.

8:58 AM UTC

Ukraine says discussed guarantees with US, Germany over Nord Stream 2 pipeline

The energy ministers of Ukraine, the United States and Germany discussed guarantees for Ukraine about its future as a transit country after the construction of Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on Monday.

Papua New Guinea resumes talks with Exxon on gas field agreement
Finland's Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor faces another delay
Oil prices snap seven-day losing streak, helped by weaker dollar
