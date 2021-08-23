EDF Energy restarts Britain's Sizewell B nuclear plant after outage

The company logo of Electricite de France (EDF) is seen on the facade of EDF's headquarters in Paris, France, July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Utility EDF Energy, a subsidiary of France's EDF (EDF.PA), has reconnected its Sizewell B nuclear power plant with the electricity grid after a maintenance outage, it said on Monday.

Turbine 2 of the pressurised water reactor synchronised to the grid on Sunday, with Turbine 1 due to follow later today, a company spokesperson told Reuters in an e-mail.

Sizewell B, with total capacity of 1.2 gigawatts (GW), was brought offline for planned maintenance and refuelling on April 16.

Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo Editing by David Goodman

