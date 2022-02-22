1 minute read
EDF fined 300 mln euros for dominant position abuse in France
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
PARIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - France's competition watchdog fined EDF (EDF.PA) and its subsidiaries 300 million euros ($339.78 million) over the abuse of its dominant position between 2004 and 2021, the competition authority said on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.8829 euros)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Piotr Lipinski, Editing by Louise Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.