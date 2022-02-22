Skip to main content
EDF fined 300 mln euros for dominant position abuse in France

1 minute read

A view shows the Electricite de France (EDF) nuclear power plant in Avoine near Chinon, France, February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - France's competition watchdog fined EDF (EDF.PA) and its subsidiaries 300 million euros ($339.78 million) over the abuse of its dominant position between 2004 and 2021, the competition authority said on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.8829 euros)

Reporting by Piotr Lipinski, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

