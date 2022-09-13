EDF forecasts 2024 nuclear output rising to 315-345 terawatt-hours
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Companies
PARIS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - French power utility EDF (EDF.PA) expects its 2024 nuclear output to reach between 315 and 345 terawatt-hours (TWh), the company said in an online note.
This would be up from the 280-300 TWh the company projects for 2022 and the 300-330 TWh forecast for 2023.
Both 2022 and 2023 nuclear output forecasts have been revised down several times this year.
Current production is at a much reduced 48% of available capacity, with France's nuclear output this year at its lowest in 30 years.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.