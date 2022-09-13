EDF forecasts 2024 nuclear output rising to 315-345 terawatt-hours

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A general view of the Electricite de France (EDF) nuclear power plant in Avoine near Chinon, France, February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

Companies Electricite de France SA Follow

PARIS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - French power utility EDF (EDF.PA) expects its 2024 nuclear output to reach between 315 and 345 terawatt-hours (TWh), the company said in an online note.

This would be up from the 280-300 TWh the company projects for 2022 and the 300-330 TWh forecast for 2023.

Both 2022 and 2023 nuclear output forecasts have been revised down several times this year.

Current production is at a much reduced 48% of available capacity, with France's nuclear output this year at its lowest in 30 years.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Forrest Crellin Additional reporting Benjamin Mallet Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.