EDF, Fortum agree to study nuclear newbuild in Finland and Sweden















PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - French power group EDF (EDF.PA) and energy group Fortum said on Thursday they had signed an framework agreement to study opportunities for cooperation to develop nuclear reactor projects in Finland and Sweden, both with conventional large reactors (EPR) and small- and medium-sized reactors (SMR).

EDF said it has the ambition to deploy a fleet of EPR units across Europe. The company is currently developing the 340 MWe NUWARD SMR, targeted for commercialisation as early as 2025, the statement said.

