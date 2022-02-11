EDF to hire over 3,000 staff this year in nuclear push -Franceinfo

The company logo of Electricite de France (EDF) is seen at an office building at the financial and business district of La Defense in Puteaux near Paris, France, January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - State-owned utility EDF (EDF.PA) will hire more than 3,000 staff this year as France prepares to build at least six next-generation EPR2 reactors and extend the lives of existing sites, French radio Franceinfo said on Friday.

The move comes a day after President Emmanuel Macron unveiled a new energy strategy that puts nuclear power at the heart of a drive for carbon neutrality by 2050, with public funds of billions of euros to be mobilised. read more

Franceinfo radio said the new EDF hires would essentially consist of engineers trained for the nuclear industry, adding that thousands more would follow over the next few years to bring about the country's nuclear renaissance.

A spokesperson of EDF was not immediately available to comment.

The first new reactor, an evolution of the European Pressurised Reactor (EPR), will come online by 2035, Macron said.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel

