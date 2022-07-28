EDF issues new profit warning after big H1 loss

A flag with the company logo of Electricite de France (EDF) and a French flag fly next to the EDF power plant in Bouchain, near Valenciennes, France, September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Summary

Summary Companies Raises 2022 hit from lower nuclear output to 24 bln euros

Had previously seen an impact of 18.5 bln euros

H1 net loss 5.29 bln euros

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - French power group EDF, which is being nationalised by the government, issued a new profit warning on Thursday due to a drop in nuclear output and posted a big loss for the first half of the year.

EDF said it now estimated the negative impact of lower nuclear production on its 2022 core earnings at 24 billion euros ($24.5 billion), a bigger hit than the 18.5 billion euros previously assumed.

Half of the group's fleet of 56 nuclear reactors is currently offline due to planned maintenance and works to fix corrosion issues just as Europe faces an energy crisis due to the war in Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

EDF's finances have also been hit by a power tariff cap imposed by the government to shield French consumers from soaring energy prices. That has forced EDF to buy electricity on the market at record high prices and sell it cheaply to competitors.

EDF said in a statement the Ukraine conflict led to "extreme tensions in the electricity market in a context of lower nuclear output in 2022, requiring significant purchases on the market."

As a result, EDF booked a net loss of 5.29 billion euros in the first half of 2022, compared with a profit of 4.17 billion euros a year earlier, even though sales rose sharply to 66.2 billion euros from just under 40 billion euros a year before.

The Paris government, which already owns 84% of EDF, announced this month it would take full control of the group to help it fund massive investments to fix its reactors and build new ones.

France has said EDF's nationalisation, which will cost the state 9.7 billion euros, will increase the security of its energy reserves as Europe scrambles to find alternatives to Russian gas supplies.

Rising prices have squeezed energy suppliers across Europe, with Uniper, Germany's biggest importer of Russian gas, requiring a 15-billion euro state bailout.

($1 = 0.9795 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Benjamin Mallet Editing by Dominique Vidalon and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.