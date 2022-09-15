EDF issues new profit warning on lower nuclear output

A flag with the company logo of Electricite de France (EDF) and a French flag fly next to the EDF power plant in Bouchain, near Valenciennes, France, September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - EDF said on Thursday it now expects reduced nuclear output to lower its 2022 core earnings by 29 billion euros ($28.88 billion), upping a forecast for a 24 billion euros hit made at the end of July.

"Based on the estimated nuclear output in France for 2022 at the lower end of the 280-300TWh range and the 2022 forward prices on 13 September 2022, the estimated impact of the decline in nuclear output on EBITDA for 2022 compared to 2021 is reassessed at around -29 billion euros", EDF said.

($1 = 1.0040 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.