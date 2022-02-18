EDF to receive around 2 billion euros from French state - fin min

French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, wearing a protective face mask, waits for the arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron (not seen) to attend an informal meeting of European space ministers, to mark the importance of the discussions on the European space strategy, in Toulouse, France, February 16, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool

PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The French state will inject around 2 billion euros ($2.27 billion) into EDF, French Finance and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said as the state-owned power giant announced a capital increase.

EDF said it was planning a rights issue as soon as possible to raise around 2.5 billion euros ($2.84 billion) to offset the impact of a government order that it sell power at below market prices. read more

The measure had "nothing to do" with a full nationalisation of the utility, Le Maire told RTL radio.

($1 = 0.8797 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.