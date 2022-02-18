EDF to receive around 2 billion euros from French state - fin min
PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The French state will inject around 2 billion euros ($2.27 billion) into EDF, French Finance and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said as the state-owned power giant announced a capital increase.
EDF said it was planning a rights issue as soon as possible to raise around 2.5 billion euros ($2.84 billion) to offset the impact of a government order that it sell power at below market prices. read more
The measure had "nothing to do" with a full nationalisation of the utility, Le Maire told RTL radio.
