EDF to restart all its nuclear reactors by this winter - minister says

A general view shows the four cooling towers and the reactors of the Electricite de France (EDF) nuclear power plant in Cattenom, France, February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

PARIS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - French state-owned utility EDF will restart all its nuclear reactors by winter, France's Energy Minister said on Friday.

"EDF has committed to restart all its reactors for this winter," Agnes Pannier-Runacher told a news conference. She said that currently 32 of EDF's 56 reactors are halted for maintenance or technical problems.

