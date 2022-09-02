1 minute read
EDF to restart all its nuclear reactors by this winter - minister says
PARIS, Sept 2 (Reuters) - French state-owned utility EDF will restart all its nuclear reactors by winter, France's Energy Minister said on Friday.
"EDF has committed to restart all its reactors for this winter," Agnes Pannier-Runacher told a news conference. She said that currently 32 of EDF's 56 reactors are halted for maintenance or technical problems.
Reporting by GV De Clercq Editing by Richard Lough, William Maclean
